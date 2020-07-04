Kim Kardashian is enriched 200M$

Kim Kardashian sold a part of his company and is enriched with Us $ 200 million (U.S. dollars) by the way.

The star of reality tv gives way 20% your cosmetics company KKW the giant of the beauty Coty.

With this transaction, which brings new capital to KKW, the brand wants to develop new productsincluding the care of the bodythe hair and the nails.

This is the second time that Coty invests in the clan Kardashian-Jenner. Last year, the multinational has paid $ 600 million the youngest of the clan, Kylie Jennerin order to acquire the 49% of the Kylie Cosmetics.

“Kim is a true icon in general. She is a visionary, an entrepreneur, a mother, a philanthropist, and through their social networks, she has a skill beyond measure to connect with people from all over the world,” explains the brand with headquarters in New York.

Kim Kardashian has made known to the general public 2007 with Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Since then, it has become a influenceuse international, which is followed by more 177 million users on Instagram.

Photo : Cover Images