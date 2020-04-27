Kim Kardashian is flirting with the scandal after the rap of his daughter to the fashion week !

A few weeks ago, Kim Kardashian shared in story Instagram pictures of the amazing games room that she has built to his children, in his home in Calabasas. It was discovered that the 4 little ones she had with Kanye West had a stage, a drum kit, guitars and microphones, to be able to mount a music group. And the eldest has obviously already taken the lead over his brothers and sisters !

A 6-year, North made his debut on stage !

On Monday evening, in full fashion week, in front of the espace Niemeyer, communist Party headquarters, in the 19th arrondissement of Paris, North is mounted on the stage unannounced to rap ! Encouraged by her mom and her aunt, Kourtney Kardashian, the girl of 6 years has sung on a song of ZaZa “What I Do?”, released last summer, and she loves it. With a confidence of promising, North has amended a few words and launched : “Is it that they know my name? It is a Northie !”

Around the little girl, the mannequins still present the clothes of the season 8 of the label, Yeezy, designed by Kanye West. The rapper and fashion designer, is finally up on the podium to join his daughter, at the end of the parade.

Very “proud” and “in tears” after the “impromptu performance” of the big sister of the Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, Kim Kardashian has shared pictures and videos on the web. While an ugly controversy was on the point of swollen, she has also written to the parents of ZaZa that she hoped that they had enjoyed the “remix” of his daughter !

Why is his rap controversy ?

About ZaZa, a true rap phenomenon 5 years, which proved a massive hit on the Web, Kim Kardashian has swept the accusations of plagiarism. She wrote to the parents of the little : “North is a very large fan and saves it in the studio with his father, and ZaZa is a source of inspiration (…) the North has asked us to interpret this remix of the song of ZaZa at the last minute, it was a total surprise. I had no intention, not to mention those who would have had to be. I’d love the girls to meet soon”.

>> See also : Kim Kardashian : When North and Saint stealing the limelight !

F. A