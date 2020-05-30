Kim Kardashian is furious and disgusted of the death of George Floyd

Kim Kardashian expresses and defends the black community.
Saturday morning, the founder of SKIMS made on the social networks to share a powerful message, and moving George Floydis death.
As many know, Floyd passed away on Monday, may 25, after a police officer in Minneapolis has stuck and knelt down on the neck, while three other police officers remained nearby and had done nothing. In addition, Floyd has stated on several occasions that he could not breathe – a few moments later, he is dead.
Not later than yesterday, the former police officer from Minneapolis has been arrested and is facing charges of murder in the third degree and manslaughter.
Now the The incredible family Kardashian star uses his immense platform to solidarize with the black community and pay tribute to Floyd.
“For years, in every gruesome murder of a man, a woman or a black child innocent, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and my outrage, but the privilege that gives me the color of my skin I was often left me feeling as if this was not a fight that I could really face it by myself. Not today, not anymore “, she started his position in-depth.
“Like many of you, I’m angry. I am more than angry. I am furious and disgusted”, she continued. “I am exhausted by the heartache that I feel in seeing mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and children suffer because their loved one was murdered or locked up unfairly for being black.”
She added: “Even if I will never know the pain and suffering they have endured, or what it is like to try to survive in a world affected by systemic racism, I know that I can use my own voice to help amplify those voices that have been stifled for too long. “
In addition to her post, she shared several ways that people can help and also has downloaded a page which has highlighted the resources, the ways in which people can make a donation, and more.
“Send” FLOYD “in 55156”, she wrote on Instagram and also included a link to Change.org on Twitter.
The efforts of Kim are not lost for his fans. It was commended for having taken the floor on the issues of black on account of some reminded him that it took advantage of the black community. Others have also pointed out that it is also his fight since she is the proud mother of four black children that she shares with her husband Kanye West.
For the moment, the rapper has not addressed publicly the issues of the black community, and many have expressed their disappointment his lack of response on the publications of Kim on the social networks.
In addition, Kim is not the only one in her family to express themselves, in the light of the death of Floyd. Kylie Jenner went on social networks to express their grief of love, while admitting that she feared for her daughter, Stormi Webster.
“Since I watched the video the more devastating and completely heartbreaking, showing the murder of George Floyd earlier this week, I have not been able to make me forget his face and his words”, shared the personality of the reality show on Instagram. “I will never live personally the pain and fear experienced by many Blacks across the country every day, but I know that no one should live in fear and no one deserves a death like George Floyd and many others.”
“The speech is long overdue for all of us. We are currently faced with two horrible pandemics in our country, and we can’t sit back and ignore the fact that racism is part of it”, she continued. “I’m afraid for my daughter and I hope for a better future for it.”
She continued: “My heart breaks for the family and friends of George Floyd. Don’t let his name be forgotten. Keep sharing, keep watching, keep talking, because that is the only way we can unite to bring about the change if necessary, and awareness. Rest in peace, George Floyd. “
Aditionellement, Khloe kardashian Saturday, the detailed message of Kim has been reposted on Instagram Stories.