Kim Kardashian is furious and disgusted of the death of George Floyd

Kim Kardashian expresses and defends the black community.

Saturday morning, the founder of SKIMS made on the social networks to share a powerful message, and moving George Floydis death.

As many know, Floyd passed away on Monday, may 25, after a police officer in Minneapolis has stuck and knelt down on the neck, while three other police officers remained nearby and had done nothing. In addition, Floyd has stated on several occasions that he could not breathe – a few moments later, he is dead.

Not later than yesterday, the former police officer from Minneapolis has been arrested and is facing charges of murder in the third degree and manslaughter.

Now the The incredible family Kardashian star uses his immense platform to solidarize with the black community and pay tribute to Floyd.

“For years, in every gruesome murder of a man, a woman or a black child innocent, I have always tried to find the right words to express my condolences and my outrage, but the privilege that gives me the color of my skin I was often left me feeling as if this was not a fight that I could really face it by myself. Not today, not anymore “, she started his position in-depth.