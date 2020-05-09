Kim Kardashian is in the midst of war with Kanye West !

During the confinement period, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no longer able to support himself. They are at war !

While Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are confined together from the start, the couple do not happen to support. They no longer live together ! MCE gives you more explanations.

This is no longer a secret to anyone ! During the confinement period, thousands of couples break up. The reason for this ? To strength to be one on the other, they do not support it any more !

The evidence with Nabilla and Thomas Vergara ! While the couple file still the great love, the latter no longer able to stay together without an argument broke out.

Thus, the parents of Milann take a decision (almost) radical. In short, they are not living together until things recover between them.

“Yes, 10 days that we don’t see more it is a little warm at this time. Containment this is not the best “, entrust the young dad on his account Snapchat.

Moreover, it is necessary to believe that Nabilla and Thomas Vergara are not the only one emblematic couple to crack ! Yes, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West do not arrive there any more either.

Indeed, Kim Kardashian and american rapper are experiencing the same crisis of torque. They do even more together ! It is the drama !

Kim Kardashian wants to stay single

According to a source close to Kim Kardashian, the young woman becomes ” completely mad “. She can do no more having to live with her husband.

But that’s not all ! According to this source, the lovely star of The Incredible Family Kardashian does not support the need better stay locked up in the house.

“As it is used to be on the move. It is also a lot of time alone with the children for her “, says the person from the entourage of Kim Kardashian.

Besides, the big sister of Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner criticised for Kanye West not to be quite present with his children !

Then, ” they remain at the ends opposite of the house to keep things civil “.

Tags : KIM kardashian – Kim Kardashian 2020 – Kim Kardashian news – Kim Kardashian news – kim kardashian couple kim kardashian kanye west – Kim Kardashian is on fire – Kim Kardashian separation