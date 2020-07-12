Kim Kardashian is in total disagreement with Kanye West !

Since Kanye West was presented to the presidential elections, he fights, many of them with Kim Kardashian !

It is with pride that Kanye West has announced that he stood for the presidential elections. But your program doesn’t really like Kim Kardashian… MCE TV tells you everything in detail !

Kanye West has shocked the americans in the announcement of his candidacy for the u.s. the presidential elections. And one thing is for sure, your program is ad … with body !

And for a good reason ! The artist, of 43 years, announced in Forbes magazine that he was against vaccines : ” So a lot of our kids ended up paralyzed after being vaccinated… “

“So when we are told that it is a vaccine that eradicated the Covid19, I am extremely careful. It is the mark of the beast. We want to implant microchipsthey want all kinds of things to fall in the gates of Paradise “.

He is also against abortion :” I’m against abortion because I am the word of the Bible. Family planning has been put in his place in the cities, through the white supremacy to do the work of the devil “.

Kim Kardashian in disagreement with her husband

And this speech did not please a lot to your wife. In fact, Kim Kardashian does not validate anything he said. This is what it has revealed a friend of Kim Kardashian with the media of Entertainment tonight :

“The family of Kanye the always support their projects. But their close relatives are also worried about him. Kanye has a tendency to be exhausted physically. Emotionally and psychologically. And, therefore, do not take the time to rest to start again as new. “

“The family of Kanye support in his project of the race to the White House. But do not agree with this recent interview.”

In spite of its very striking, the gorgeous brunette is subjected, therefore, her husband : “Kim Kardashian will support him always, but she does not always have to agree with him. This is what makes their relationship so special. “

Tags : KIM kardashian Kim Kardashian 2020 – Kim Kardashian news – Kim Kardashian shock – kim kardashian couple kim kardashian, kanye west, Kim Kardashian husband