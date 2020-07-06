Kim Kardashian is not yet a billionaire, according to Forbes

Despite the recent claims of Kanye West, Kim Kardashian it is not yet a billionaire, as highlighted in the Forbes magazine.

If Kim Kardashian is without a doubt a lot more rich, which has sold a part of their brand KKW Beautyit is not quite yet a billionaire, as highlighted in the Forbes magazine. In the beginning of last week Kanye West held the pretended performance of his wife and goes on Twitter to congratulate this important step. “I’m so proud of my beautiful wife, Kim Kardashian West officially become a billionaire,” he wrote. “We have weathered the storms of the wildest and God now shines on you and our family. We love you so much. “

However, despite their claims, Kim has not yet reached the status of millionaire. Forbes said that if the value of KKW Beauty is now estimated at a billion dollars, lacking of Kim 100 million dollars to reach this figure.

Its benefits have been obtained after the mogul has sold the 20% of the shares of its line of KKW Beauty $ 200 million for Coty, Inc. the same company that purchased 51% of the shares of the mark of the sister of Kim, Kylie Cosmeticsin the beginning of the year. Last may, Forbes was also awarded with the registry directly on the state of multi-millionaire Kylie, revealing that it is not, in fact, the youngest billionaire in the world, after all.

Kylie has responded to these claims, denouncing the publication of its “incorrect statements and assumptions that are not proven” in the article. However, Forbes stressed the fact that she had falsified documents to make it appear that your company is worth more than it’s worth, and recommended him to check the facts again.