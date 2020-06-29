Kim Kardashian is now a billionaire

The cosmetics brand Kim Kardashian has been valued at a billion dollars. The american star to become a billionaire and exceeds the fortune of her sister Kylie Jenner.

Kim Kardashian has entered into an agreement with the u.s. group of cosmetics Coty to give you the 20% of the shares of your company, Kim Kardashian West, which sells items such as makeup, for an amount of us $ 200 million, reports the website TMZ. Therefore, if the group has paid the price of a fifth part of the mark, this means that the society as a whole, of the business woman, star of the reality show and wife of Kanye West, is estimated at a billion dollars.

The agreement between Kim Kardashian and Coty carries out a “long-term strategic partnership for the launch of beauty products in new categories, and to develop in the world,” says TMZ. The us group would also be the holder of a license in respect of the products for the skin, hair, personal care, and nails.

Kylie Jenner left side

In addition to the fact that Kim Kardashian is now a multi-billion dollar, this also means that in 39 years, surpasses its sister Kylie Jenner. In fact, the fortune of his youngest, 22 years old, is estimated to be between 900 and 950 million dollars. The group Coty had also acquired a stake in the company in the beauty of Kylie Jenner. In January of 2019, had bought 51% of the shares of your company, for a total amount of $ 600 million, while Kim Kardashian remains despite the transfer to the head of your brand.

On the other hand, the economic magazine Forbes has withdrawn the title of a billionaire to Kylie Jenner, accusing it of artificially inflating its results and to falsify the tax returns of his company, in order to be considered a billionaire. According to statements made by Coty, the cosmetic products of Kylie have generated revenue and profit well below the figures presented for years by the Jenner and Kardashian.

