Kim Kardashian is now officially a billionaire!

One of the news that probably succeeded in getting Socialite Kim Kardashian good is that today is that it is officially part of the group of billionaires around the world, this report was shared by Forbes magazine in one of its articles.

A few days ago the news was shared, although surely many already expected it because its popularity, as well as that of its companies only, grew day by day.

Simply on your Instagram account, it continues to grow every week, apparently increasing thousands of subscribers in a short time, in April alone it has managed to increase by two million, currently has 214 million followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Of course, this has a big influence on her reach as a celebrity and influencer she is today, being a social media star it is normal that by sharing the content of any kind her fans would immediately react to it, as a result, we have Kim Kardashian not only become more popular but also wealthy.

This is because with a large number of followers on your Instagram any post you make immediately will have at least one million reactions and perhaps more views, therefore any company would be happy to work with it to increase its sales in number.

It is precisely this that the entrepreneur and socialite decided to take advantage of promoting their lines of clothing, SKIMSsashes, perfumes, and makeup, surely you know that Kendall Jenner’s older sister has several companies, and some of them just in collaboration with her own sisters.

Now that it has been Forbes magazine recognized as a magazine specialized in finance and also the world of business, it is a reliable source to know what is the economic position in which the great stars and millionaire and billionaire personalities are located.

It seems that the wealth of Kris Jenner’s second daughter has increased to one billion, making her one of the great personalities who are part of the select group of billionaires.

This is not the first time it has appeared among the pages of the magazine, as it should be clarified that this means of communication is not only dedicated to sharing the names of billionaires but also success stories that immediately attract attention.

A clear example of two of the mentions she has had in Forbes, the first was when she opened her Twitter account and had more than 6 million 600 thousand followers in 2011 and now 10 years later she has 69 million 700 thousand followers.

On the second occasion, Kim Kardashian has mentioned it was when she released her own mobile video game which for a time became a fairly popular and trending one, with her according to the magazine’s data managed to earn more than $51 million in 2016, five years after her first mention.

Coincidentally it took another five years for it to be mentioned again, but now they have done so with even greater honor, as their fortune amounts to a billion dollars, an achievement that not everyone can boast about.

You’re probably wondering how Kanye West’s still wife managed to increase her fortune as quickly, as you’ll remember it was her half-sister Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian Jenner clan who began to have great success with her cosmetics line.

That’s why Kim decided to use the same sales method, by constantly promoting it on her social networks by applying it in virtually all her businesses and promotions, there’s no doubt that the more followers it can help you grow even more as an influencer and celebrity.