Kim Kardashian is proof of his palette and the result is “incredible” !

On June 21 of 2020, Kim Kardashian will be launching a new palette ! The super star shown below, a make-up done with your new jewel !

Kim Kardashian just posted a video of your makeup of the day ! In effect, the mother of this family used its new palette of ” Classic II “ for your eye makeup ! MCE TV will tell you more !

This is not a secret to anyone, Kim Kardashian has a passion for makeup ! So just as her little sister Kylie Jenner, the super star has its own brand of cosmetics, KKW !

In fact, for the launch of its new palette ” Classic II “, the beautiful brunette took the time to do the promotion through its account of Instagram ! In fact, the darling Kanye West has released a video of her with makeup in shades of gold !

“We used a palette of Classic II today. This is the new version is so amazing ! That you really love!!! ” Said Kim Kardashian, during the filming of the palette, and then your makeup !

Kim Kardashian : viewers love your new palette

As every post of Kim Kardashian, people are mobilized en masse to comment on the video ! In fact, he seems to have liked thethe ‘harmony of the colors we have chosen for this new palette nude !

In fact, it is only to read the comments to realize that this product will be a success upon its release ! “It is very nice ! I love the golden tones and nude of Kim ! During all these years, it seems to me that it is the makeup that works best ! “

Or even : “Canon this palette ! I think I’m going to jump on it as soon as it is available ! “” I’m already on the waiting list to buy this small wonder ! “” Bravo Kim ! Tor you are still exceeded ! “And it can be read on the social network !

To find this little wonder that is the palette of “Classic II” so go on the site Kim Kardashian, Sunday, June 21, 2020, at noon ! For information, the palette sells for $ 45… around 40 euros !

View this post on Instagram A publication shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) the The June 18, 2020 at 4 :57 pm PDT

