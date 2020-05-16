Kim Kardashian is “scary” without makeup

Kim Kardashian is totally obsessed with his appearance. Currently it inflicts even a exercise routine of a soldier to lose eight kilos before the day of its 40 years. In August 2018, she had confided in an interview with the american website E ! News : “I lost 20 pounds (9kg) and I’m really proud of it. I was at over 140 pounds (about 64kg), I am now around 116 pounds (about 53 kg) and I feel good.”

She admitted recently : “I’m in a phase where I completely gave up. I had to take, I think, eight pounds compared to the body I had been there about a year and a half “. She tells her fans : “For me to feel good, I need to set a target weight so as to force me to train me. Melissa (his coach, editor’s note) and I have a goal to achieve for the day of my 40 years.” The business woman is uncompromising in his professional life as in his personal life. A state of mind that she has cultivated over the years.

And his appearance is part of the most important things in it. She has built an empire on his physical. Let’s not forget that she has been putting himself at the scene in a sextape alongside her boyfriend of the time, before creating his own brand of cosmetics, perfumes and, most recently, clothing slimming.

Yesterday, Sunday, December 8, Kim was spotted in Los Angeles, dressed entirely in grey, and wearing an outfit very casual. She wore flip flops from the brand of her husband, Yeezy. But one detail has not escaped the internet, Kim had no makeup. The mom of North, San, Chicago, and Psalm had not a drop of foundation on it, a rare occurrence for the mom applying make-up constantly.

For some of its hatersKim was “scary” for others, it’s absolutely sublime. Judge for yourself in the slideshow above !

Fallon C.