KIM KARDASHIAN IS THE LATEST STAR TO REACH 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS ON INSTAGRAM

Kim Kardashian is the latest person to join the club who has reached 200 million followers on Instagram!

A very small club: only five other people in the world have touched and exceeded that figure on the social network.

The 40-year-old celebrated this milestone by posting three frames of which she is the absolute protagonist. ” 200 million – he wrote in the caption – Thank you so much for the love “.

Kim Kardashian is currently the sixth most followed person in the world on Instagram. Before her, there are, from fifth to number one: Selena GomezKylie JennerDwayne JohnsonAriana Grande, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The first-ever to have broken through the ceiling of 200 million followers was the footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, exactly one year ago.

Last September, it was Ariana Grande’s turn: the first woman to grab that figure of followers on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

