Kim Kardashian is unanimous with this photo from 2009 !

On his account Instagram, the beautiful Kim Kardashian has shared a photo date of 2009, which has unanimous support from all of its subscribers !

On social networks, Kim Kardashian post at least one photo per day to the delight of his fans. And some times, they do not lack ofhave a nice surprise.

On his account Instagram, Kim Kardashian unveils very often various pictures on her feed. Whether it’s a product placement, a family photo or selfie, you can find anything. But from time to time, it seems nostalgic of the old times.

It is also the case for this Sunday, march 15. On his account Instagram, Kim Kardashian has shared a photo that appears to date there are more than 10 years according to her. She took a pose at a party when she appeared on his 31. With a beautiful jewelry neck, it has made a sensation.

But this is not all. It is displayed with a large bun. His smile has caused a sensation on the social network. And the least we can say is that it has not changed for 10 years. It must be said that the cosmetic surgery there is also a few thing.

Kim Kardashian seems to be nostalgic of the old times

On his account Instagram, Kim Kardashian also wrote : “Bored and organizing lots of pics in my computer. Get ready for some good throw backs. This seems about 2009. “ to be translated by ” Bored and organizing a lot of photos on my computer. Get ready good flashbacks. It seems to date from 2009″.

With her photo of 2009, the young woman has harvested more than 1.9 million “likes” in just a few hours from its fans. In the comments, these have not failed to to compliment the beautiful brunette. These moments also seem to make them nostalgic.

Under his photo, several fans have also been asked to post pictures where it appears with Kanye West. Some seem to be willing to see the memories that mom will want to show us. We are in a hurry and its subscribers too !

