Kim Kardashian is very concerned for the mental health of Kanye West, here are the radical decision that it has taken

Times are tough for the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. While it is rumored that Kourtney Kardashian stops KUWTK because of tensions with Kim, it must also deal with another problem in his personal life and not to be overlooked. Married to Kanye West for years, Kim is worried now of her state of mental health that would not be so stable as that. You know, the rapper, 42-year-old has already been subject to some pétages of lead in the past and can prove to be fragile. Determined to watch over her husband, who was preparing to go on tour, Kim Kardashian just take a radical decision to prevent the artist from falling again…

As shown in OK!Kim takes all the necessary precautions to best support Kanye and has committed a full team of therapists who will follow the rapper on his tour to monitor it and ensure that it remains stable mentally. A source close to the family said that the principal person concerned is not aware of : “Kanye will be monitored, even if he does not know. He says that it is going well and that he did not need help, but Kim is nervous, and ensures that it is monitored. The therapists will do a report”. This same source said that if the rapper knew what it is going on, it would not be frankly delighted : “Kanye is fâcherait if Kim told him what she did, but she doesn’t care. She doesn’t want it to lose the reason and she will do everything in its power to ensure that this does not happen”. Hope all is going well for the rapper and the benevolence of Kim pays ! In the meantime other news, revelations say that Travis Scott, now separated from Kylie Jenner, would be in a relationship with his mistress.