Kim Kardashian is worried about the depressions of Kanye West !

According to several rumors, it seems that Kim Kardashian is very concerned, but also stressed out because of Kanye West !

According to several rumors, it seems that Kim Kardashian is really worried about Kanye West. According to People, the latter suffer from bipolar depression as well as a manic state.

In an interview with Forbes, the husband of Kim Kardashian took place around strange after he announced that he presented at the presidency. He had revealed that he wanted to “your administration model of Wakanda Black Panther “ .

Kanye West was also added that, according to him, the vaccine prevented in the paradise. A grave thing which had not failed to shock the Canvas. Kim Kardashian would be very worried for his beloved.

In an interview to People, a source said : “Kanye is doing well for a while. In the past, has he suffered from manic episodes. And depression associated with your bipolar disorder. At this time, there is no debate again “ .

Kim Kardashian away from Kanye West : she is very worried about her mental health

The source also added : “Kim Kardashian is concerned. As well as your whole family. It is super stressful for Kim. From the attitude of Kanye is very imprévisible. She is worried “ .

She has also revealed : “The episodes usually last a couple of weeks. And, then, the things are back to normal. The candidate of the reality tv we hope that this is the same time this time “ .

For the moment, she is in Los Angeles with their four children. For his part, Kanye West is in Wyoming. Fans of the couple have also noticed that the mom I had almost not taken the floor about this desire of getting to be President.

On Twitter, the bella has just released a video. His silence says a lot about what she thinks of this new project. Will have to see if Kanye West is going to disappear, and to be President. Some are reluctant. Case to follow !

Tags : Kanye West – Kanye West-health – KIM kardashian kim kardashian couple kim kardashian, kanye west, kim kardashian wedding Kim Kardashian scared, Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Kim Kardashian stress