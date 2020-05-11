Kim Kardashian : its a nice surprise to Kris Jenner

For the birthday of Kris Jenner, her daughter Kim Kardashian has prepared a little surprise…

This Tuesday, November 5, Kris Jenner celebrated its 64 years of age. And of course, for her birthday, “the mamager” of the family Kardashian had planned to spend a special day with his children, who have lined up to wish him.

First there was Kourtney, who sent his best wishes to his mother, and then Khloé, Kim, and finally Rob. The four brothers and Kardashian sisters have not forgotten the anniversary of the matriarch that she is, don’t forget to turn all the small family to the wand.

On Instagram, Kim Kardashian has released a very special message to the attention of her mother, accompanied by a photo where they share a moment accomplice : “Happy birthday mom !!!!! Today is your day ! You’re the best mom in the world. I don’t know how you do ! Seriously, all my love and my respect for you have grown up seeing you manage 6 children, a million small children and make sure that everyone feels loved and special. Thou hast given the tools to be the best and we have learned that the kindness dominates this world ! I look forward to you celebrating today ! I love you so much !”she wrote on the social network.

A gift awesome for the birthday of Kris Jenner

Who says anniversary, said gifts ! And Kris Jenner has been spoiled by his children. His daughter, billionaire, Kylie Jenner, he broke his piggy bank to give it a beautiful bag Hermes in python. The “mamager” was then blown out 64 candles on a cake bearing the image of his license plate in california (why not ?). But the palm of the gift pulls-tears goes to Kim Kardashian who outdid herself for the anniversary of his mom.

As they say, the greatest gift is the memories. Kim Kardashian has managed to literally give one to Kris Jenner. The american superstar has indeed managed to rent the childhood home of the family Kardashian, in which they were to spend the day to celebrate this joyous event. A delicate attention has touched Kris Jenner in the depths of his heart, and made him melt in tears.

The “mamager” spent a day of sublime, tinged with nostalgia with his children, his mother and his long-time friends. A perfect gift tailor-made it will probably be difficult to match next year ! A sequence of emotion that one will likely be in the next few episodes The incredible family Kardashianreleased in France in exclusivity on the chain E!accessible on your box SFR.

Sources : E!News, The Daily Mail