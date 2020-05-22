Kim Kardashian – its surprising way of combating the Codid-19 with her sisters





While the pandemic of the Coronavirus, wreaks havoc in the United States, measures have been taken by the authorities in California, the state in which lives Kim Kardashian and her sisters to limit the spread. Despite the threat of the pandemic, the Kardashian sisters don’t count to stop the production of their reality tv show, entitled “The incredible family Kardashian“. Instead, they have found a way to work while protecting themselves.

The family life of Kim with her sisters Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and their mother Kris will continue to be filmed without taking any risk neither for them, nor for the shooting team.Advertising

As reported in the magazine Itthe shooting team has proposed to the executive producer, to film the daily life of the family Kardashian using iPhones filed each week in front of their door, in order to avoid any potential contact with the virus. At least two entire episodes of this season, will be on-air starting next September. A method of surprising when you know that with iphones, this will not be a professional job:

Even if they have mastered the manipulation of smartphones, the sisters Kardashian-Jenner will no doubt be some difficulties during the shooting. “Sometimes, you will hear them mumble ‘I would have not thought that the work of a cameraman would be so complicated” but it is funny. It is made of gold. This is what we wanted to include in the show“ says the producer.

However, the Kardashian promise that these events will be well funny:

“If Kris gets upset and leaves the field, it was not possible to follow it and continue to film camera in hand. It is necessary for her to return in front of the goal and why it is part. There is more of the small mouse at the heart of their home, it was necessary that we give them guidelines, they inform us more of what is going on. But because he is a Kardashian and they are entertaining no matter what happens, this will be the episodes fun to watch for the public“.