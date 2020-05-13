Kim Kardashian jealous of Kylie Jenner ? We know more !

Kim Kardashian is not the only daughter of Kris Jenner has to be versatile in business. Her sister, Kylie Jenner has learnt from his elder.

Kim Kardashian has seen her fame explode with ” Keeping Up With the Kardashians “. Kylie Jenner has also benefited from this blow of light ! The eldest daughter of Kris Jenner has even given her feelings on the matter. MCE TV will reveal to you all !

Kim Kardashian’s business acumen. For several years, the wife of Kanye West has multiplied the projects. The young woman has several strings to his bow ! It is launched in the fashion, but also in the field of makeup. Its products meet a great success. In the past, she has even pushed the song… but that’s another story !

Kim Kardashian masters the empire with the hand of a master. Her little sister Kylie Jenner is not at rest. In fact, thanks to his company, Kylie Cosmetics, the mother of Stormi has seen his bank account fill up wish ! 22-year-old, the young woman has also sold 49% of the shares of his company. By the way, the sister of Kim has also racked up more than 600 million dollars!!!

Kim Kardashian speaks on his relationship with Kylie Jenner !

For several months, some media assert that they exist tensions between Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner ! On the plateau of “Entertainment Tonight “, Kim was obliged to restore the truth. “I am so proud of her. When you think about it, it is only in his twenties and has already built a business on something she had no confidence initially, she eventually she believed “, delivered the wife of Kanye West.

Very proud of his career, Kim Kardashian heaps praise on his younger sister. “The fact of launch, find out how to make the best product and be true to herself by doing what she loves, it is so inspiring and amazing, I’m really proud of it” added the business woman. Words that will certainly be pleasure to the main question !

Kim Kardashian is a very proud of her self-made younger sister. 💗https://t.co/YWzt6hGemF — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 21, 2019

Tags : KIM kardashian – Kim Kardashian buzz – Kim Kardashian Entertainment Tonight – kim kardashian interview – Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner Keeping up with the Kardashian – Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner relationship – kylie jenner