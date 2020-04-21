Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Garner, and more stars who grow food: Photos

Alert green thumb! While some stars prefer to hit the fashionable restaurants of Los Angeles, New York and beyond, others choose to lead a lifestyle that is more respectful of the environment and to cultivate a portion of their own food.

Take Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reedfor example. The famous couple made a concerted effort to be “connected to nature” as much as possible, which means they grow much of their own food. In fact, Reed told Us Weekly in September 2019 that she hoped she and the girl Somerhalder, Bodhi, would become farmers. “Part of what we’re really focused as a household is the idea of really being connected to nature,” said at the time the alum Sleepy Hollow. “My dream would be that she is a farmer. “

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in November 2019, the alum lost has detailed everything he or she eats in a day, and several meals have been mentioned. “Nik and I grow a lot of our own food,” he explained, noting that her daily diet consists of things like the pudding chia home made, and fruit and vegetables from the garden.

In February 2019, Reed, who founded the brand of sustainable lifestyle in the BaYou With You in 2017, explained how becoming a mother in July 2017 has been sensitized to the overall health of the planet. “After becoming a parent, I think you start to think about what the planet will look like when your children will be great “, we did she said at the time. “You approach things with this in mind. How to leave our planet? How do we treat our planet? I was definitely pushed to work even harder on the BaYou. ”

Another star working on the sustainable life is Kim Kardashian, who recently made the big step in ridding her house of all its plastic bottles. As she explained in an article for Poosh February 2020 on its impressive pantry, “We have changed everything in our house from the plastic to the glass.”

In addition, when the star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has given to its subscribers Instagram a look inside the gigantic walk-in refrigerator that she shares with her husband Kanye West and the children of the couple – North, St., Chicago, and Psalm – it revealed even more.

In a series of stories Instagram in January 2020, Kardashian, who sticks to a diet based on plants in the house, has described the appliance as “where we keep all our products fresh and organic” and noted that she and West were planting “trees organic to grow our own vegetables and make our own products. “

