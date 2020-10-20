Kim Kardashian joins cast of Paw Patrol animated film

The 39-year-old businesswoman said that she has now become the ‘coolest mom’ to her children because of this fact.

Kim Kardashian joined the cast of the new animated Paw Patrol movie. The 39-year-old businesswoman said that she has now become the ‘coolest mom’ to her children because of it.

Kim, who has children North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 17 months with her husband Kanye West, confirmed that she has joined Jimmy Kimmel, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry, Marsai Martin, Randall Park, Yara Shahidi, Ian Armitage, and Will Brisbin in the animated feature film, where he will lend his voice to one of the characters.

Kim wrote on Twitter, “I’m officially a cool mom to my kids! Paw Patrol, let’s go! “

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also shared a photo of the script.

Despite hiding most of the script with a dog emoji, we could see a line that said, ‘Ryder, Ryder, it’s Dolores,’ indicating that this could be her character.

The film, based on the animated series of the same name, will be released by Paramount Pictures on August 20, 2021.

I’m officially cool mom now to my kids! Paw Patrol We’re On A Roll!!! 🐶 🦴 🐾 https://t.co/PpMW6jBx54 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 15, 2020

Like the drawing, the film will be based on a young man named Ryder, who leads a group of search dogs called ‘Paw Patrol’.

The film is already in production, but the cast and crew are working remotely, according to Premiere magazine.