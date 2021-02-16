Kim Kardashian: Kanye West designs are worth thousands of euros!

Kim Kardashian’s ex was drawing in her teens. Kanye West’s artwork is estimated at thousands of dollars!

Drawings made by Kim Kardashian’s ex (Kanye West) during her teens have been valued at several thousand euros.

As a producer or behind a microphone, Kanye West has influenced many rappers on the US scene. Whether it’s Drake or Lil Durk, who recently paid tribute to him in the Music Video Kanye Krazy.

However, music is not the only art form in Kim Kardashian’s ex excels. During his adolescence, he also had a penchant for pictorial art.

These many paintings and drawings belong to the star’s cousin, who inherited them when Kanye West’s mother Donda died.

It was her husband who came to present the works, in an episode of the American show Antiques Roadshow. All of his creations were created by Kim Kardashian’s exin 1995 when he was a student at Polaris in Chicago. Wow!

And the least we can say is that they are likely to make a big return to the artist. Indeed, experts estimated that the total creation was worth between $16,000 and $23,000 at present. That’s all it is! Kanye West must be happy, then.

KIM KARDASHIAN CELEBRATED VALENTINE’S DAY WITHOUT KANYE WEST!

Sad news! This is the first time in 8 years that Kanye West has spent Valentine’s Day without Kim Kardashian. Currently, in the midst of divorce proceedings, the two stars have made the decision to take time for themselves. Ouch!

A source close to the couple told People magazine what the young woman had planned for February 14. “Kim plans to party with her children and family. She wants to make this day special for the children,” she said at the time, before giving some more information about the nature of the relationship between the two. “She no longer has contact with Kanye. It’s obvious that she remains focused on her future.” As you will have understood, the young mother gives time to her cabbage tips!