Kim Kardashian: Kanye West moves with his 500 pairs of sneakers!

Kim Kardashian will part ways with her husband Kanye West… For his part, the rapper makes the trunk, taking all his sneakers!

Kanye West doesn’t seem close to coming back anytime soon! Indeed, the future ex-husband of Kim Kardashian has just left home with all his collectible shoes under his arms. Like what, things are not going to get better!

Their household lasted almost 6 years, with a very prolific progeny. Indeed, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have ended their marriage.

This, despite the 4 children they both had. Things seemed to be going from bad to worse since last year between the bimbo and the rapper.

This summer, they had also talked about divorce, before turning around at the last minute. In any case, things are accelerating and the divorce seems imminent.

For his part, Kanye West began packing his bags once and for all. He is said to have already moved most of his belongings from their home in Calabasas.

In fact, Kim Kardashian’s husband had one and only priority: her sneaker collection. So he hastened to take them all out of these walls!

KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST END MYTHICAL IDYLL

According to Page Six, Kanye waited for Kim Kardashian to go with her daughters to the Bahamas to pick up her stuff. Is he tired of the social media star?

Anyway, it didn’t take him long to take his cliques and slaps. According to a source close to the couple, it was better for him to wait for his ex to leave to pack his bags.

“They both thought things would be less dramatic if they weren’t together at home,” the source told Page Six. Kim K’s stay in Turks and Caicos is therefore the right time.

First priority: empty your dressing room of all its beautiful pumps. The creator of the Yeezys is, after all, keen on his pretty shoes.

Especially since Kim Kardashian seems to be eyeing this cagibi that will allow her to upgrade her brand, SKIMS. At least that’s what fans are saying on the Web.

Yes, some expect Kylie Jenner’s sister to turn it into a showroom for her brand. That would not be surprising in short.

Things are moving forward about this impending divorce between the two stars. A separation that made a lot of noise in Hollywood.

After all, Kim and Kanye West seemed to be an indestructible couple. A bit like all those powerful couples who stay together from start to finish, against all.

Still, People recalled that “divorce papers are filled out.” Kim Kardashian is waiting to be ready to drop it off. Don’t let that hold you back!