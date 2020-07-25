Kim Kardashian: Kanye West Paid Her Money For The Birth Of The Children!

With the birth of each child, starlet Kim Kardashian receives a huge sum of money from her husband.

For the birth of Chicago, North, West and Psalm, Kim Kardashian received a sum of money estimated at millions of dollars. Her husband is generous! D1 explains everything to you.

When we love, we don’t count. And when you give birth either, according to American rapper Kanye West . According to the candidate for the White House, nothing is more beautiful than a birth.

In fact, Kim Kardashian’s husband is taking a stand against abortion. As recently as July 19, the latter explained, in tears in front of his audience, having “almost killed his daughter”.

However, the two lovebirds never got there. With each pregnancy, its birth. And to thank the sulphurous brunette for giving him a new child, Kanye West never does anything halfway.

When Kim Kardashian gives birth, the artist feels obligated to give her a huge amount of money. The reason ? This process is stipulated in their marriage contract!

So after the birth of Chicago, North, West and Psalm, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hit big.

Thus, the big sister of Kylie and Kendall Jenner receives 3.5 million dollars for each baby. No, you’re not dreaming.

Kim Kardashian may well divorce

But you know what they say; money does not buy happiness . You just need to take a closer look at the Kim Kardashian – Kanye West couple to realize this.

Indeed, the two lovebirds would not be able to support each other . Especially since the rapper’s mental health is starting to really worry the it-girl.

So, rumors of divorce circulate on the web. Moreover, a close source – who prefers to remain anonymous – of the couple pushes the secrets.

Kim Kardashian “knows she can’t save her marriage “. But “she won’t part with him while he’s at the bottom.” She owes her children to stay by his side until he gets help. “