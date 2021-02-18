Kim Kardashian: Kanye West still with his wedding ring in the middle of a divorce!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are about to divorce. Yet the very famous American rapper still carries his wedding ring…

Not long ago, Kim Kardashian made the decision to part ways with the man who had been sharing her life until then. But Kanye West seems to be struggling to get ahead of the idea and prefers to keep his wedding ring.

As you probably know, Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West are about to divorce. Sad news for the couple’s fans.

But on the side of the very famous blogger, the flame seems to be extinguished. It must be believed that she can no longer stand the man with whom she still had 4 children.

Earlier this month, the Performer of the track All of the Lights was spotted relocating his hundreds of pairs of sneakers.

He then found his ranch in California, from where he is preparing a brand new album. Can we expect a piece about his recent separation? Chances are!

Maybe he will try to recover the one that makes his heart capsize with a romantic sound. You can expect anything from the rapper!

In fact, unlike Kim Kardashian, he still hasn’t pulled his wedding ring. Yes, you’ve heard it! He’s really having a hard time realizing what’s happening to him.

KIM KARDASHIAN: KANYE WEST STILL HAS HIS WEDDING RING ON HIS FINGER!

In recent paparazzi photos, Kim Kardashian chose to pull off her wedding ring. She’s still looking to split up with Kanye West.

But on the rapper’s side, the intentions don’t really seem to be the same… Not long ago, he was spotted with his finger ring on the streets of California! No, you’re not dreaming.

In the pictures, he wears a large white sweater, as well as a phone with a shell of the same color. A small shiny object then reveals itself… This is his wedding ring!

Indeed, the performer of the title I Love It does not really want to separate from his wife. But the latter seems to have made her choice…

Besides, she will talk about her breakup in the last season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. We will know more about the reasons why he made this choice!

“They filmed Kim discussing her marital problems,” said a source close to the famous family. We can’t wait!

Will Kim Kardashian reverse her decision? You have to believe that she is really ready to take the plunge… For the many fans of the couple, it’s a blow.

So it’s a case to watch closely!