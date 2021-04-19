Kim Kardashian: Kanye West wants to date a woman who’s different from her!

Kanye West’s relatives have been in a lot of trouble. Kim Kardashian’s ex has reportedly already painted a portrait of her ideal new wife.

Kim Kardashian’s ex already seems ready to move on. Kanye West’s family explained the kind of qualities he now sought in a woman.

KIM KARDASHIAN ENDS 9 YEARS OF LIVING TOGETHER

After 9 years of living together, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have preferred to end their relationship. Yes, I did. It’s now been two months since the American reality TV star asked for a divorce.

And while she seems to want to enjoy her new life surrounded by her family, the rapper, meanwhile, already seems to be focusing on the rest of his love life.

Indeed, those close to the performer of the title Fade have already confided about the ideal woman. Fans of the artist are convinced. Kanye will never go out with someone like Kim Kardashian again.

Rumors even indicate that the ex of the brunette bimbo has changed her phone numbers and would only allow her to contact him through his security team.

Yet the young woman seemed to want to keep a cordial contact for the sake of her offspring. If they had been in love since 2012, the relationship between Kylie Jenner’s sister and her ex-husband collapsed in a short time.

During the first confinement, the tension between the two celebrities had also made headlines. So much so that the rapper had finally distanced himself from the countryside.

POWER PERFORMER WANTS TO DATE AN ARTIST

Thanks to his remoteness, the artist had thus long prepared for his new life without Kim Kardashian. So much so that the rapper has already opened up to the idea of dating someone else.

Sources close to the star told Page Six that Kanye wants to date “an artist and a creative person.” And this, so that “they can speak to each other in the same language.”

In addition, the singer no longer seems to want such a sexy woman. Indeed, towards the end of their relationship, Kim Kardashian’s ex had already expressed her opinion on the image of North’s mother, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago.

According to his fans, Kanye “has no interest in dating another Kim K.” Indeed, the rapper seems to have turned the page once and for all.

If his marriage was a failure, he does not intend to remain on a defeat. Quite the opposite. However, fans have expressed a new scare. That of seeing their favorite star get in a relationship with a much younger person.

For them, he should find a woman “fit for her age” and not imitate most celebrities. No doubt the fans wanted to give a little nod to Scott Disick. Case to follow…