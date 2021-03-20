Kim Kardashian: Kris Jenner reacts to her divorce from Kanye West!

Kim Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner talks about her daughter and Kanye West’s divorce on a radio show. And she’s very sad.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are in the middle of a divorce. And her mother Kris Jenner finally gives her opinion on their breakup.

In February 2021, Los Angeles’ best-known couple announced their separation. And since then, the relatives of the pretty brunette have remained very discreet.

Indeed, not everything will go as planned between them. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West wouldn’t talk to each other anymore.

The rapper won’t talk to her. She even said that she had to go through her security service to get her a message.

On top of that, she would have changed her phone number. So the two stars cut the bridges.

But it all changed when Kanye West wanted to be president of the United States. And she made very intimate statements about his wife during her campaign.

Kim Kardashian then felt humiliated. That is why she moved away from her husband and even asked to have her forcibly interned.

That’s why she decided to move away from Los Angeles. So she went into exile at her luxurious Ranch in Wyoming.

Children will be able to visit her, but Kim Kardashian will not be welcome. But what does the Family of Keeping Up with the Kardashians think?

KIM KARDASHIAN’S MOTHER OPENS UP ABOUT DAUGHTER’S DIVORCE

Journalists dream of getting the ruling out on Kim Kardashian’s divorce. And the first to drop the song is none other than Kris Jenner.

Kim Kardashian’s momager was a guest on the radio show The Kyle and Jackie O Show. And the Kardashian clan’s mom has revealed her opinion on what her daughter is going through.

“I think it’s going to be hard no matter what,” she said. Before going on: “You know, there are children. The good thing about our family is that we are present for each other.

Kris Jenner seems saddened by the situation, but she remains optimistic. “We support each other and love each other very much. So all I want is for them to be happy. And that children too, that’s the goal. »

But everyone is wondering if this will be part of the next season of their reality show. But the mother of the family is unanimous: “I think they will keep this private moment for themselves. Kim wants to manage this with her family at her own pace.”

Kim Kardashian’s father Caitlyn Jenner also reacted. On the show People, she supported her daughter in this ordeal. And declares: “I love her to death, she is a beautiful person“.

So North’s parents reached a point of no return. So this is the end of a beautiful story, but the beginning of a new chapter for the two American stars.