Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber… How the stars have spent Christmas ?

For many personalities, the Christmas holidays are also – and more importantly – the opportunity to put their millions of subscribers. The Kardashian, Justin Bieber or Jennifer Lopez, how the stars have celebrated Christmas this year ?

Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez have confused Christmas with Valentine’s day ? It is still the case that the couple very much in love had bet on an atmosphere of “cocooning”, pajamas with matching bonus.

Justin Bieber, who has announced a new album and a new tour for 2020, took the opportunity of Christmas celebrations to make a few vocalizations in his car.

At David and Victoria Beckham, we just do simple things. A glass of red wine for the lady, the traditional Christmas turkey cut off by Mr…. and as gifts for their three children, a new addition to the family, an adorable dog named Sage.

To be sure that its guests do not pass next to the christmas tree, Britney Spears has seen things in (very) large, ensuring at the same time an electricity bill very salty.

Out of the question for the Kardashian-Jenner hanging out in their pajamas all evening in multpliant the units of logs ice. The only instruction this year : sell a dream to their millions of subscribers. An evening of fabulous, during which guests were able to enjoy the angelic voice of the singer Sia, who came to sing at home.

The impressive weight loss Adele has completely overshadowed his fabulous Christmas with the Grinch…

The palm of the parents of the year is decernée to Kate Middleton and prince William who have managed to motivate their children to go to the Christmas mass.

Match her hair color to her christmas tree ? It is the life that has decided to carry out Chris Brown, who has just welcomed her second child.