Kim Kardashian, Lana Del Rey, Emmanuel Macron : the photos that will brighten your weekend (or at least try)

Kim Kardashian has made of the horse, Emmanuel Macron has complied with the safety distances and Lana Del Rey has presented their new companions… The photos of the people that it was better not to miss this week.

This week, Brad Pitt was seen leaving the mansion of Angelina Jolie, Blue Ivy Carter has won an award at the BET Awards, Elizabeth II has planned to spend your vacation outside of England, Julien Doré has unveiled a new title, Anne Hathaway has revealed the rules of film-making of Christopher Nolan and the celebrities have encouraged Americans to wear masks.

In the video, Brad Pitt thanked a garbage man in New Orleans

But, during this time, in the shadow of these first-hand information, Emmanuel Macron has met with Angela Merkel, in the North West has celebrated its 7 years, Tina Kunakey we went to the beach, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are not (yet) walked, Amelia Windsor is going green, Nicole Kidman has embraced with her cat and David Beckham enjoys (always) of the back part of the country.