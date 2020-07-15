Kim Kardashian launches a podcast is legal !

Kim Kardashian looks very close to the law ! Therefore, the mother of the family wants to create a podcast about it on Spotify !

Who said that Kim Kardashian is only interested in his appearance ! In factthe young man is interested in the law ! So, she wants to create a podcast about… MCE TV tells you more !

Few people are aware of this, but Kim Kardashian is passionate about the law ! Thus, according to the Wall Street Journal, the mother of a family that you want to launch a podcast in the act !

In fact, this podcast will be broadcast via Spotify. He will focus on his experience as an attorney trainee in The Announcement of the Project. In fact, the young person knows this company as part of their resumption of studies, a couple of years ago !

And for a good reason, a couple of years ago, the beautiful Kim Kardashian wanted to walk in the footsteps of his father, Rob Kardashian. In effect, the latter was a great lawyer!!!

Kim Kardashian has achieved the release of a prisoner

Moved by the history of a certain Alice Marie Johnson, an inmate who was serving a sentence of life in prison… The beautiful Kim Kardashian has done everything possible for their release… And she succeeded !

This great mother was incarcerated for a history of minor drug-related had been able to touch the cherished of Kanye West … Kim had said at the time :“I’m going to do everything that is needed to make it come to light ! “ A visibility that has helped me a lot in this case.

In effect, Kim Kardashian had then he asked for the help of his lawyer, Shawn Holley… because Of this, the record of Alice Marie Johnson quickly arrived on the desk of the president of the Republic, Donald Trump.

So, on Wednesday, 6 June 2018, this great mother has thus found freedom … we will Remember that at the base, this inmate who is serving a life sentence ! A great success for Kim, who was always ready to rejoice the new !

Tags : KIM kardashian Kim Kardashian is right – kim Kardashian instagram Kim Kardashian law – Kim Kardashian podcast – Kim Kardashian podcast of the law of Kim Kardashian podcast spotify