Kim Kardashian launches her podcast… Machine Gun Kelly is in love…

On the 18th of June 2020

Kim Kardashian launches a podcast legal

Kim Kardashian he is passionate about the law ! according To the Wall Street Journalthe star will be launching a podcast, legal, related his experience as a lawyer and intern at The Innocence Project, which aired on Spotify. Kim Kardashian has back to schoolfollowing in the footsteps of his father, attorney Robert Kardashian, and has been working since the year of 2018 with the White House on the reform of the penal system.” data-reactid=”22″>Kim Kardashian he is passionate about the law ! After the Wall Street Journalthe star is going to launch a podcast, legal, related his experience as a lawyer and intern at The Innocence Project, which aired on Spotify. Kim Kardashian has back to schoolfollowing in the footsteps of his father, attorney Robert Kardashian, and has been working since the year of 2018 with the White House on the reform of the penal system.

Alice Marie Johnson, who has served 21 years in prison for a misdemeanor crime related to the drug.” data-reactid=”23″>Kim Kardashian, in particular, managed to achieve the liberation of Alice Marie Johnson, who has served 21 years in prison for a misdemeanor crime related to the drug.

Machine Gun Kelly is in love

Machine Gun Kelly it looks a bit Megan Fox ! The rapper has, in effect, formalized his relationship with the actress, (…) Read more about 20minutos

Also read :

Kim Kardashian request the opening of an investigation into the death by hanging of Robert Fuller

VIDEO. Golden globes 2020: Michelle Williams, Tom Hanks, the highlights of the ceremony

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly fan rumors… Skeet Ulrich explains why he has left ” Riverdale “…

“data-reactid=”25″>Machine Gun Kelly you see a little of Megan Fox ! The rapper has, in effect, formalized his relationship with the actress, (…) Read more about 20minutos

Also read :

Kim Kardashian request the opening of an investigation into the death by hanging of Robert Fuller

VIDEO. Golden globes 2020: Michelle Williams, Tom Hanks, the highlights of the ceremony

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly fan rumors… Skeet Ulrich explains why he left ” Riverdale “…