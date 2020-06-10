Kim Kardashian made a tender declaration of love to her husband Kanye West for his birthday

Yesterday, Kanye West celebrated his birthday and for the occasion received many messages from the family of his wife, Kim Kardashian. On social networks, the mother of his four children did not hesitate to declare his flame, in the caption to several photos.

“Happy birthday to my king,” wrote the older sister of Kylie Jenner on her account Instagram and on Twitter. The business woman was then held to thank his companion to be always there for her. “Thank you for being you, and never let the world change you. Life would not be the same without you ” said Kim Kardashian in a shot where we see the lovebirds kissing on a beach while the sun sets.

In his story Instagram, the young wife of 39 years, tells his followers a story to underline the unwavering support that he brings Kanye West since their marriage six years ago. “A little history about this picture : I had just learned that I was pregnant with North, and I asked Kanye to take the plane up to London for the presentation of the “Kardashian Kollection,” because I was frightened ! He took me out to eat at Hakassan and then to Häagen-Dazs for making me feel better, ” she says.

Kanye West, an artist engaged

A little earlier this Monday, it is the mother of Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, who has sent a tender message to his son-in-law for his 43 years. “You’re a son, a father, a husband, an uncle, a brother and a friend incredible… Thank you for being a part so important and special to our family… I love you very much “, she concluded. Kourtney Kardashian also posted a photo of herself with Kanye and his niece on Instagram. “Thank you to inspire me for the better, happy birthday to you “, has simply written the younger sister of Kim Kardashian