Kim Kardashian makes an emotional plea for Julius’ release

Kim Kardashian advocates for the freedom of Julius Jones, who has been wrongfully imprisoned in Oklahoma for 21 years.

Kim Kardashian called for “Justice for Julius” and said, “I was honored to sit with Julius Jones on death row in Oklahoma last week and then spend time in church with her family.”

Julius has been incarcerated for more than 21 years for a crime that she possibly did not commit. The effects this has had on her family are truly unimaginable and I pray that the parole board will recommend her commutation because this man needs to be able to hug her parents again. #JusticeForJulius “.

“The last time Julius’s parents hugged her was when she was 19 years old. That was 21 years ago, ”she said, adding,“ Julius Jones’s mother @ madelinejones48 should be able to hug her son. She is so strong and her faith and strength are so inspiring. We will not give up the fight to free Julius Jones! ”

Kim went on to narrate: “Julius broke down in tears when she talked about her sister Antoinette @sassysoulinc, she promised to take her to prom and, due to a wrongful conviction, she couldn’t take her. We gotta get it out and plan the best prom ever !!! ”

“I am so thankful for the freedom fighters who supported Julius Jones the most. We won’t stop until we get justice, ”said Kim, who has focused on prison reform while studying to become a lawyer.

Julius was reportedly convicted of the murder of a father of two named Paul Howell in 1999.