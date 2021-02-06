Kim Kardashian Makes Kylie Jenner Jealous By Posing with Her BFF Stassie!

Kim Kardashian on vacation in the sun with her sisters and children poses with Kylie Jenner’s best friend and makes her jealous.

Everybody knows that. Kim Kardashian loves posting photos on Instagram. And especially when she’s having a great vacation with her family and Kylie Jenner’s best friend. It’s really a dream.

In the midst of a divorce from husband Kanye West, Kim Kardashian didn’t hesitate for a second to go out in the sun. And she doesn’t do things halfway. For it was in the Turks and Caicos Islands that she decided to stay for a few days.

A vacation with her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Not to mention their children, of course.

For housing, it’s simple, they chose the Tranquility Villa where Kylie had celebrated her 23rd birthday this summer. An Airbnb that can accommodate up to 16 people and has 11 rooms. For only $30,000 a night. Nice!

That’s right, Kim Kardashian’s sisters also know how to make a name for themselves. Especially Kylie Jenner, who from the top of her 214 million followers, proves that she is the queen of Instagram. With ever hotter photos, she does not hesitate to involve her BFF Stassie.

And it is the case to say it! It was during their vacation in Mexico that they raised the temperature. Posing in bikinis under a blazing sun, the two best friends didn’t skimp on stories and Instagram photos. Kylie Jenner like her sister Kim Kardashian knows how to raise the temperature and show off their plastic.

KYLIE JENNER JEALOUS OF HER SISTER KIM KARDASHIAN?

The Kardashians didn’t just go into a small committee. Indeed if Kylie Jenner is present then her BFF is also present. Anastasia Karanikolaou aka Stassie is no longer a stranger to anyone.

Seeing her alongside her best friend, Kim Kardashian couldn’t help but do the same. It can be said that she is almost part of the family. That’s why the two women decided to pose together.

On a tennis court surrounded by palm trees, they are dressed in a very crotched bikini with a simple summer outfit. They lay mouth in heart for the camera, the sun in the eyes, and the hair still wet from the sea.

Kim Kardashian posted this photo, writing “The new Kylie and Stass! #échangedesœurs.” To which Kylie Jenner replied “whatever.” Is there water in the gas between the two sisters? Not quite. Stassie was quick to reassure her best friend by replying “I love you”. So nothing to worry about.

But this photo didn’t just affect Kylie Jenner. Indeed, most Internet users are cloistered in their homes and would like to be in their place. Some silently take advantage of the shared photos, but others have not hesitated to express their jealousy in comments. Case to follow then …