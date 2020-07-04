Kim Kardashian melts down the canvas with the red hair (photo)

Igwe Blaiz



Has the One, People

The wife of Kanye West, apparently, has decided to celebrate its new status with a crazy hair. The now entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian surprised her fans by leaving her brunette hair to go with the red. In social networks, the comments do not make this link.

In fact, the last that has fallen into this color and extravagant, in keeping with their black roots.

Kim Kardashian new red hair her hairdresser Chris Appleton.

The latter was quick to reveal, in his account of Instagram two videos of the young woman with his famous staining.

Enjoy !

Related Posts via Categories