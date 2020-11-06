Kim Kardashian modifies a selfie taken on voting day

The reality TV star had to change her dress color, as the color of her dress caused a lot of controversies.

Kim Kardashian modifies a photograph from her Instagram, a selfie taken on the voting day since the color of her dress caused a lot of controversies.

Kim took the photo while casting her vote for the presidential election last Tuesday, wearing a red dress, which was immediately seen as clear evidence that her vote had been in favor of the Republican party led by Donald Trump.

So much was the controversy caused by the color of her dress, that she decided to put a filter on it and the photo was left in black and white. What disturbed her followers the most is that her husband Kanye West was running as an independent candidate, and it was somewhat illogical for her to cast her vote for another candidate.