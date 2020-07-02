Kim Kardashian no longer looks like

People and royalty

The star has opted for the trend of the flagship of the moment.

Great new change hair to Kim Kardashian. The new multi-millionaire now shows a scan of a color from red to black roots exposed. Nothing surprising, since that is the big trend in the hair of the moment, especially seen in Alexander Wang or Acne Studios.

The black roots, the sum of the lengths of platinum or bright red, have the wind in their sails at this time. And this is not Chris Appleton, the hair stylist star of the great american stars, who say otherwise. It was he who unveiled the to change the color and the length of the new multi-millionaire in your account of Instagram. In the caption, he wrote : “Red head 🍒 And this is NOT a wig before you start with this shit “. The publication has been likée more than 45,000 times, and it seems that for now it is the unanimity on the side of the users of the internet.