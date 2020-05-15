Kim Kardashian no longer wants to “display in a thong bikini as much as before”

In an interview with “New York Magazine”, of which she is the cover for the new issue, Kim Kardashian has explained that she wanted to dress with more modesty, wishing to preserve his children in his image too sexy.

Kim Kardashian has built its fame around its voluptuous curves and its photos in a bikini, posing even nude for the pages of the magazine “Playboy”. However, the star of “The Incredible Family Kardashian” has explained in an interview for the new issue of “New York Magazine”, in which she made the cover, she wanted to get rid of this image too sexy, which is characteristic of both.

“I imagine that I don’t want to take tons of pictures in a thong bikini as much as before. I think I’m in the process of evolving to a new stage where I don’t feel the need to continue,” she said. However, the star of 39 years has always focused on its swimwear such in the idyllic landscapes to ensure its success : “actually I just want to enjoy it. I don’t want to waste any more time on my vacation days as I did before, where I would explore the house and I said “it is a good decor, it is a photo Instagram. There is a different decor.” Now I just say “Let’s live in reality and enjoy it. And if you can take a photo by the way, it is super'”, she continued.

The fear of losing all credibility

The choice of the mother of the Psalm (4 months), Chicago (1 year and a half), St (3 and a half years) and North (6 years) seems to correspond to its new vocation in the law. It has indeed felt the weight of her sexy image when she met a little earlier this year, president Donald Trump at the White House to release the prisoner, Alice Mary Johnson, the victim of a punishment too severe : “I said to myself “OK, I’m in the White House, and the next day I posted a selfie in a bikini completely crazy.” I hope they won’t see it… I have to go back there next week””. The star of the clan Kardashian is preparing to become a lawyer, another reason why she wishes to break with his image sulfurous.

Less sexy for the good of his family

The wife of Kanye West also explained that she was aware of the sexualization constant on the social networks to which children may be exposed : “I realized that I could not even browse Instagram in front of my children without falling on nudity”, she noted, thinking surely the reaction they might have when they become aware of all the seflies bikini posted by their mother during these last few years.

Kim Kardashian would like to also calm down his appearances sexy in order to satisfy her husband. The rapper, 42-year-old had stated his displeasure for the dress that his wife wore at the Met Gala 2019. The creation at the neckline of a staggering hints of its forms, and was accompanied by false droplets, as if it had just emerged from the water : “I don’t know if it is the fact that my husband has several times said that sometimes being too sexy kills the very fact of being sexy, and that he is quite uncomfortable with it. But I listen and I understand. And in the end, it always leaves me the freedom to be what I want to be”, she concluded.

