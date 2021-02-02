Kim Kardashian: North’s adorable message in an unusual place!

Kim Kardashian reveals the adorable message left by her daughter North and then makes her millions of fans die laughing on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian has just discovered a very cute message left by her daughter in a place, to say the least unusual … North wrote “I love you mommy” on the toilet roll!

Very active on social networks, Kim Kardashian feeds her various accounts of exclusive content every day. With it, Internet users don’t really have time to get bored.

Between photo shoots, fashion and beauty tips, new announcements, and small moments with your family, there’s plenty to do!

As a result, the public follows the crazy adventures of the very famous American businesswoman en masse, in search of new nuggets.

On Instagram, the mother of Northern Psalm, Saint, and Chicago has more than 200 million followers. Yes, you’ve heard it!

And to the delight of all this beautiful world, Kim Kardashian has just fed her feed with a new exclusive shot. We love it!

She thus reveals the adorable message that her daughter sent her… On a roll of toilet paper! No, you’re not dreaming, the eldest of the siblings dared!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

KIM KARDASHIAN DISCOVERS THE MESSAGE LEFT BY HER DAUGHTER NORTH

Every day, Kim Kardashian feeds her Instagram feed with photos that are always more beautiful, but also delirious, one as the other.

The famous reality TV contestant spends much of her time surfing the social network. You have to believe she loves it!

Very close to her audience, she does not hesitate to share and exchange with the latter. The star of the net does not hide anything from him! And he rejoices.

On Sunday, January 31, the ex-girlfriend of rapper Kanye West shared a brand new shot. As you will have understood, this is a picture of the little message that his daughter North recently left him.

“I love you Mommy” reads a sheet… Toilet paper! Yes, North did write his love note on the roll.

One thing is for sure, Kim Kardashian couldn’t miss it! She responded to her daughter on Instagram: “I love you North, forever!”

Hilarious, Internet users then reacted en masse to the post of their idol. They still can’t get over it! It must be said that it is really very funny.

The eldest of the family has a lot of imagination and does not hesitate to put it to good use. There’s no doubt that Kim and Kanye’s daughter hasn’t finished making a name for herself…