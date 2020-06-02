Kim Kardashian offers to help a protester wounded by police – The News Tribune

In the framework of the events held throughout the USA following the death of George Floydseveral protesters were injured by security forces. After having expressed his fury against the racism that some people are proof, the wife of Kanye West, Kim Kardashian also decided to come to the aid of a protester seriously blaisée by the police whose image is really sensitive to the view. ” It is heart-wrenching and so disturbing. Does anyone know how I can get in contact with her ? I would like to help with her medical care if she needs it, ” she tweeted with the image of the female protester.

This is heartbreaking and so disturbing. Does anyone know how I can get in contact with her? I would love to help her with her medical care if she needs it. pic.twitter.com/37zA65QXau — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 1, 2020

Also, this Saturday, the tv presenter had also expressed his dismay at the death of the George Floyd. ” I’m exhausted by the grief I feel to see mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and children suffer because their loved one was murdered or locked up unfairly for being black “she had written.