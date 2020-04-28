Kim Kardashian offers to integrate his family into taking part in the All in Challenge !

You want to integrate the Kardashian ? Here’s your chance ! The first family of reality tv show offers one lucky fan the unique opportunity to participate in their series produced by E ! since many years : “Keeping Up With the Kardashians “.

Kim Kardashian West has accepted the request of Gisele Bündchen joining the collection of funds for charitable All-In Challenge, which is spreading in Hollywood to counter the global devastation caused by the coronavirus. And Kim Kardashian West was associated with his whole family !

” Join me and my sisters for lunch while we film the new season of ” Keeping Up with the Kardashians ““said the queen of the social networks in a video ad on Instagram, this Monday.

In the video, Kim Kardashian said : “The money raised here will help to feed people who do not have anything to feed on in this time of crisis. We are all in the same boat “.

The funds raised through this challenge will go to various charitable organizations, including Meals on Wheels America, No Kid Hungry, World Central Kitchen, Feeding America and America’s Food Fund.

Kim Kardashian offers a million dollars to support mothers and children during the health crisis of the Covid 19

This is not the first time Kim Kardashian makes a donation to fight against the coronavirus. In march, the wife of rapper Kanye West promised that she would donate a million dollars from her clothing line, SKIMS, ” to support mothers and children in need during this period.”

The members of the clan Kardashian/Jenner are not the only stars to be auctioned unforgettable experiences to feed families in need.

Jennifer Aniston proposed to six lucky fans to join her and her “friends” co-stars – Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer – at their next special show reunion on HBO Max.

” We invite you and five of YOUR friends to join us all six on the stage 24“wrote Aniston on Instagram. ” Be our personal guest in the audience for the recording of our meeting @HBOMAX, so that we come to remember the show and celebrate all the fun that we had… and we live the VIP experience Friends on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour. “

Gwyneth Paltrow puts it up for auction for this same cause the dress Calvin Klein beaded hand she wore at the 72nd academy awards in 2000. Madonna also in the auction is a special item for a charity : a mantle of his tour of Madame X.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro have made the fans an offer they can’t refuse : a role in their next film directed by Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon” !

” If you’ve ever wondered what it was like to be able to work with the great Martin Scorsese, this is your chance“said DiCaprio in a common video with De Niro posted on Instagram.