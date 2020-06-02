Kim Kardashian offers to pay medical expenses of a teen victim of a rubber bullet

The star of the reality tv Kim Kardashian — Landmark/Starface

Kim Kardashian tries to contact a young high school girl injured by a rubber bullet during a protest in Louisville, Kentucky, as the relays
IT. The teenager, named Shannyn according to his Twitter account, has posted his face disfigured by the impact while she was in the hospital.

“I have expressed this evening. I was filming everything when I was hit by a rubber bullet. Here is the result, ” she shared on Twitter.

Using

His story became viral and Kim Kardashian has offered her help to pay the bills from the hospital where she was taken care of. In the message posted by Kim Kardashian, it is written that the teenager was demonstrating “peacefully” when she was the target of “at close range” by
police.

“I broke the heart and troubles me. Does anyone know how I can get in contact with her ? I’d love to help pay for the medical expenses if they need it, ” shared Kim Kardashian.



