Kim Kardashian officially becomes a billionaire

According to TMZ this long-term strategic partnership aims to “for the launch of beauty products in new categories, and to develop in the world.” “This partnership will allow me to concentrate on the creative elements, of which I am so passionate about, while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty”replied the star, mother of four children.

But where is stop Kim Kardashian ? Already at the head of a colossal fortune, the star of reality tv became a powerful business woman, has officially become a billionaire. The wife of Kanye West has signed an agreement with the american giant of the cosmetics, Coty, to whom she cedes 20% of your makeup of the brand KKW Beauty for $ 200 million.

Delighted with the success of his wife, Kanye West, also, a multi-millionaire, and at his side, an agreement has been signed between your brand fashion Yeezy and Ga, I wanted to congratulate her on her Twitter account. “I’m so proud of my beautiful wife, Kim Kardashian West, who officially became a billionaire. You have been through the storms of the wildest and God now shines on you and your family. I am so blessed that this is our life, then I did this still life. We love you so much”, said the rapper in the caption of a photo in which he has gathered, tomatoes and flowers.

Through this agreement, Kim Kardashian, the age of 39 years, thus it is best that her sister Kylie, who at 21 years of age, had been sacred to the youngest billionaire self-taught artist of all times according to the magazine Forbes. But, coup de theatre, in may of last year, the magazine has withdrawn its title as the youngest billionaire in the clan, which is suspected of having lied about his fortune, estimated at a little less than 900 million dollars (810,4 million euros).