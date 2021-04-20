Kim Kardashian pays tribute to Kourtney for her 42nd birthday!

This Sunday, April 18, Kim Kardashian took to social media to celebrate the 42nd birthday of her older sister Kourtney!

Yesterday, Kim Kardashian sent a nice message to her sister Kourtney to celebrate her 42nd birthday. You’ll see, her post is adorable.

KIM KARDASHIAN UNVEILS VINTAGE PHOTO WITH KOURTNEY

To this day, who doesn’t know Kim Kardashian? A key figure in “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”,she has made a profit from her image over the years.

It’s simple, the pretty brunette is touched to everything. A renowned influencer, the star also has partnerships with the biggest labels.

In parallel to all this, Mason’s aunt also masterfully manages her various brands. Like KKW Beauty, but also “SKIMS.”

Model in her spare time, Kim Kardashian has become a billionaire thanks to her multiple business. On a daily basis, the businesswoman is also very close to her family.

In the city, the incendiary brunette is the happy of four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, born of her past relationship with Kanye West. Currently in the process of divorcing the rapper,she knows she can still count on the support of other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

In any case this Sunday, April 18th was a very special day for Kris Jenner and his children. Indeed, Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 42nd birthday.

For the occasion, celebrities and anonymous people sent him adorable messages on the Web. Of course, Kim Kardashian also took to social media to pay tribute to her older sister. The proof in pictures!

THEIR RELATIONSHIP STILL EXCITES THEIR FANS AS MUCH

To do so, Kim Kardashian shared an old photo of her with Kourtney, Khloe, and their mother Kris. A photo taken certainly in the 90s. We love it!

“Happy Birthday @KourtneyKardashian (…),” Aunt True captioned her post. “I couldn’t be more grateful for our memories together. I love you so much and I can’t wait to celebrate your birthday.”

No doubt his little message delighted the principal concerned. While Kim Kardashian has a very fusional relationship with Kourtney, the two women often crepe their buns.

Their arguments were memorable in “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” During one episode, the duo even came to grips with it. The heights!

However, two stars had quickly come together. As a true marketing pro, Kim Kardashian also makes multiple collaborations with her sisters.

The star has launched several perfume ranges with Kourtney and Khloé! And every time, it’s a guaranteed success.

Kris Jenner and all of his children understood that their name and image were selling. And the famous mumager knows perfectly how to grow their empire.

She is always on the lookout to defend the interests of her illustrious family on a daily basis. Business is business as they say!