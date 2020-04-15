Kim Kardashian posed naked for the launch of his new perfume !

On his account Instagram, Kim Kardashian poses completely naked to announce the release of his new perfume of his brand KKW Beauty.

For the release of his new perfume, its brand KKW Beauty, Kim Kardashian wants to be a sensation and poses fully nude ! She shared the photo on Instagram ! MCE tells you more.

This is the big day for Kim Kardashian ! In fact, woman business announced finally the release of his new fragrancelaunched by its brand KKW Beauty.

Yes, the young woman was eager to discover to his fans ! Since that time she has been working on this new smell. Besides, the sweetheart of Kanye West do not stop to promote !

This Sunday, April 12, the pretty brunette had already shared a photo about its fragrance ! We can then see his mom, Kris Jenner, takes the pose with his bottle.

Besides, Kim Kardashian uses this shot to prove that theyou can still be as sexy at 64. And she was right ! The proof with the mother of a family !

But this Wednesday, April 15, it is in turn to pose for her perfume ! And as usual, the beautiful brunette definitely wants to make a sensation. Then, she shows herself fully nude !

Kim Kardashian is always sexy

The sisters Kardashian – Jenner does not have a single word order : stay sexy. And it is necessary to believe that Kim Kardashian follows this advice to the letter ! Especially when it’s for its brand KKW Beauty !

As well, the darling Kanye West is climb up the temperature for the promotion of his new perfume ! Moreover, the latter sharing a series of photos.

While they are all in black and white, another detail of these pictures hitting the internet. Indeed, Kim Kardashian is fully nude ! She does not wear the lower garment !

And the least we can say is that ses fans actually love this series of photos ! They are all canons ! Just read the comments to believe it !

