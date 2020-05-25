Kim Kardashian posts a photo with her daughter North, people accuse him of favouritism

To wish happy holidays to its fans, the star of social networks, Kim Kardashian posted a snapshot with her daughter North without his other children. It was not necessary any more to make sure users are on fire.

The star of reality tv has been accused of favouritism towards his eldest daughter, North West, aged six years, she considers her “best friend”. “We want to see Holy”, “It seems that North is her favorite child”, “Why published you the photo of one of your children ?” can we read for example in the comments.

A few hours later, the wife of Kanye West has corrected his “mistake” by posting on Instagram a photo of her entire family, with her three other children Saint (4 years), Chicago (2 years), and Psalm (7 months).

Kim Kardashian had already generated a controversy by offering for Christmas a jacket belonging to Michael Jackson to her daughter, a fan of the king of pop passed away in 2009. A gift of a value of 60,000 euros.