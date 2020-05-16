Kim Kardashian posts an adorable photo with his little Psalm

Kim Kardashian is the proud mother of four children. A happiness that she never hesitates to share with its subscribers in Instagram.

For years, Kim Kardashian fascinates as much as it is disconcerting. His account Instagram account with nearly 5,000 publications, of which three quarters are pictures of her. If today the wife of Kanye West proudly displays his talents as a business woman, she also strives more and more to expose its facet of mother hen. In fact, in the last few weeks, the shots challenging of the sultry brunette had been replaced by a photo of his children. As well, these last few days, it was common to see the little faces of the North (6 years), St (3 years), Chicago (1 year) and Psalm (4 months).

Once is not custom, Sunday 25 August, the star of reality-tv 38-year-old has shared a new photo of her youngest to his side. A lovely shot where the baby is to eat. “My little guy is the sweetest ! This is honestly the best baby. He sleeps all night and he is by far the most quiet. How did I get so lucky ?”, she notified in legend. In the comments, its millions of subscribers are just as compassionate to the little boy and have widely commented on the publication : “It is perfect !”, “It is so beautiful ! It looks like your father !”, can be read. The aunt of the Psalm, Khloé Kardashian, also had a word : “You’re both perfect !!”, a-t-she writes.

A few days, rather, it is with her little siblings that Kim Kardashian posed proudly in a heavenly setting. She had also posted a series of photos of a moment of complicity at the beach with Chicago. Images that illustrate, in part, the recent vacation of the family Kardashian-West to the Bahamas.

