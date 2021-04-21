Kim Kardashian posts Chicago West, True and Stormi on Instagram!

Kim Kardashian just melted her community. On Instagram, the star unveiled an adorable photo of Chicago, True, and Stormi!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian is very family! Through her social networks, the businesswoman also unveiled a nice shot of Chicago, True, and Stormi. In front of the camera, the three cousins did the show.

KIM KARDASHIAN: CHICAGO AND COUSINS STEAL THE SHOW

Like many stars, Kim Kardashian is very active on Instagram. On this social network, the incendiary brunette can also boast of having a large community with 215 million followers.

And she shares everything with them. Like her shoots, her family moments, but also her favorites in fashion!

As a true fashionista, Kim Kardashian inspires her admirers every day. And that’s not all!

Born boss, the star is also the head of the “SKIMS” brands. But also “KKW Beauty.” She also enjoys partnering with her other sisters.

As a true marketing pro, Kris Jenner’s daughter knows perfectly well that her image sells! In addition to her career, her private life continues to excite the crowds.

At the beginning of the year, Kim Kardashian shocked the media by formalizing her separation from Kanye West! It had been several months since the two stars were all on the same wavelength.

In the last news, the ex-lovers agreed on shared custody and managed the separation of their common property smoothly.

In the turmoil, the businesswoman knows that she can recharge her batteries with her family. On Monday, April 19, the star unveiled a nice photo taken at Easter on Instagram. The proof!

THE TRIO MAKES INTERNET USERS CRACK!

Yes, Kim Kardashian immortalized her daughter Chicago with True, who is Khloé’s daughter. And little Stormi, Kylie’s daughter, was also there.

Facing the camera, the three cousins proudly sported pretty, ultra-colored outfits. “Triple,” captioned the influencer under her post, which was a hit with her fans.

Indeed, more than 3 million Internet users have liked this post! And the compliments were pouring in from all sides.

“OMG. Chichi is too beautiful. As elegant as her mom”, reads the comment thread. But also: “They’re so cute together.”

Or: “Future stars.” No doubt all these messages have been a great pleasure for Kim Kardashian!

The incendiary brunette is totally gaga of her children. But so is she with her nieces and nephews.

The businesswoman loves to organize birthdays. And she also likes to spend the holidays with her family!

On Instagram, all her family snaps still melt her followers. In any case, the new generation of the Kardashian-Jenner clan will wreak havoc in the future within the world people. That’s for sure!