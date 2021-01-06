CELEBRITIES

Kim Kardashian publishes suggestive image amid separation rumors

Posted on

The star shared a fiery photo amid rumors of separation from her husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian appeared without makeup to show her natural beauty in the fresh-faced image, amid rumors of separation from her husband Kanye West.

The reality star showed off her toned abs and stunning curves while sporting a scaled-down outfit for a pose she shared on Instagram.

The latest post from the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star has freaked out fans amid speculation about her split with the rapper.

In the picture, the 40-year-old is seen pouting at the camera in a tiny gray T-shirt and matching shorts.

According to a new report, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are staying away from each other as the father of their children has no intention of returning to Los Angeles.

Kim Kardashian appeared without makeup to show her natural beauty in the fresh face image. In the background, Kanye West’s wife also showed off her messy dressing room in the picture.

