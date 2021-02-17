Kim Kardashian raunchy at the beach in a bikini on Instagram!

Bomb alert! On Instagram, Kim Kardashian turned the heads of her community by immortalizing herself with a very attractive bikini.

Right now, Kim Kardashian seems to be on top of her game! Radiant, she just set fire to Instagram by posing with an ultra-sexy bikini.

To this day, Kim Kardashian is one of the most popular influencers on the Web. Powered by “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” the star later used her fame brilliantly.

It has launched its various brands, such as SKIMS. But also “KKW Beauty.”

In parallel to all this, Kim Kardashian has also been able to partner with a lot of brands. And with some of them, the incendiary brunette simply hit the jackpot!

Of course, his marriage to Kanye West has also restored his image! On a daily basis, their private lives intrigue their fans but also the tabloids.

But last I heard, the two stars are said to have started divorce proceedings. According to sources close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, they haven’t been on the same page for several months already!

“They do everything they can to keep it quiet, but it’s over between them. Kim has hired lawyer Laura Wasser and they are in discussions to decide on an agreement,” Page Six reported in its columns.

While Kim Kardashian declined to comment on the matter, she remains very active on the Web. Yesterday, the star made a splash with this incredible shot!

KOURTNEY AND KIM KARDASHIAN DO THE SHOW IN BIKINIS!

As you can see, Kim Kardashian immortalized herself alongside her sister Kourtney. And the two women who obviously decided to have a good time on a pretty beach have bet on an ultra sexy bikini.

Black for Kris Jenner’s eldest daughter, and brown for North’s mother. Facing the camera, the two stars did not fail to wear ultra-trendy sunglasses.

“It’s a fine line between love and hate,” Kim Kardashian captioned. Unsurprisingly, his photo got more than 3 million likes.

And the compliments were there. “To guns,” reads the comment thread of his post.

But also: “OMG. The most beautiful.” Since childhood, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian have always been very close.

If Khloé’s sisters adore each other, they sometimes crepe their buns. And their beaks were not uncommon in the days of “KUWTK”.

In one episode aired last year, the two influencers even came to their hands. The heights!

After long and heated discussions, they fortunately ended up making peace. At least in good times and bad, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian know they can always count on each other. We love it!