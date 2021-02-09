Kim Kardashian raunchy in a green mini bikini away from Kanye West!

Kim Kardashian, away from Kanye West, is raising the heat once again with her green bikini in her new Instagram photo.

Kim Kardashian has not finished sharing her dream life with us. It is with a brand new photo of his vacation in the sun and away from Kanye West, that the star has again managed to ignite the Web.

It’s no longer a secret, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are in the middle of a divorce. A colorful divorce because the couple would not even speak!

Last I heard, Kanye West has already moved out of the family cocoon. Taking with him his belongings and especially his 500 pairs of sneakers. I don’t know what to do.

The Keeping Up with The Kardashian star reportedly called on renowned lawyer Laura Wasser. A well-known lawyer since she specializes in the divorce of stars.

But Kim Kardashian has no time to waste with these stories. Indeed, she is very busy running her cosmetics empire KKW Beauty. And especially his new collection unveiled last week on Instagram.

It was with only two photos posted on his account that the star won over his fans. Made up with her new game Honey Matte, the star knows how to promote her makeup to perfection.

But Kim Kardashian doesn’t just use her Instagram account for work. Indeed she loves to post selfies or pictures of her daily life. Especially when she goes on vacation.

KIM KARDASHIAN IGNITES THE WEB WITH A NEW PHOTO

Back home in Los Angeles, Kim Kardashian continues to share photos of her recent trip. A holiday in the sun that has made many dream on Instagram. And for good reason, the star did not hesitate for a second to raise the temperature with his last photo.

A few weeks ago, Kim Kardashian decided to leave Los Angeles. An opportunity for her to step back from her divorce from her husband Kanye West.

A vacation she did not spend alone. Her sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian as well as Kylie and Kendall Jenner were also in attendance. And it was in the Turks and Caicos Islands that she packed their bags.

So it was on her last post that Kim Kardashian unveiled a new photo of her. Under the sun, in a green mini-bikini, and feet in the sand. It’s clear, it didn’t leave the fans indifferent. We will almost forget that she is a mother of four! Incredible!

This little family trip allowed the star to take a break from her personal life. But all good things come to an end. And it’s time for her to deal with her divorce from Kanye West. Case to follow then.