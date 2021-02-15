Kim Kardashian raunchy in lingerie with Kendall Jenner on Instagram!

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner warmed up the web for Valentine’s Day! The duo showed up in SKIMS fine lingerie. And it’s steamy!

Fans of Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are thrilled! And for good reason: the two bombs decided to organize a steamy shoot for Valentine’s Day. And the result left no one indifferent. We’re showing you!

In the run-up to Valentine’s Day, people are redoubling their imagination to seduce Internet users. Indeed, many stars do not hesitate to share very naughty photos to prepare for the big day!

This is the case of Kim Kardashian who shook up the web with her latest shoot! The sulfurous brunette has unveiled the promo for her new Collection Skims. And the least we can say is that she saw the big things!

Kanye West’s ex has created an ultra-sensual staging to showcase her models. But that’s not all! She also invited Kendall Jenner and Kylie to play models with her. We love it!

Kim Kardashian has made many raunchy photos with her two sisters. The latter appear uncomplicatedly in fine lingerie and reveal their dream body. Enough to drive Internet users crazy!

KIM KARDASHIAN AND HER SISTERS TAKE THEIR CLOTHES OFF FOR VALENTINE’S DAY!

The trio appears in a flashy red SKIMS set specially designed for Valentine’s Day. The latter pose side by side and set the lens with a look of fire.

Kim Kardashian Stands With Kylie Jenner. The two brunettes display their ultra-sensual curves. Flat belly, XXL chest, bouncing buttocks… The bombs have everything to capsize their fans!

Kendall Jenner is crouching on Kim Kardashian’s knees. Unlike her sisters, the top has long, endless legs that she takes care to show in the foreground.

This shot quickly made the effect of a bomb on the Web. Indeed, no one expected to see the famous trio reunited for a SKIMS campaign.

Kim Kardashian has raised more than 300,000 million people in just a few hours. But that’s not all! The It Girl also received thousands of compliments.

“You’re cannons!”, “The shock trio,” “What a beauty!”, “It’s family to be hot! I’m a fan”, “Wow, always so beautiful girls” read among the reactions. Enough to please the three sisters!

So it’s another no-fault for Kim Kardashian! The star managed to make the buzz with this raunchy photo. She has gained a lot of visibility for her new collection! Like what, the fashionista did well to invite her two sisters on the shoot!

The young mom proves to us that she is the queen of marketing on Instagram. And his Skims collection is still likely to be a great success, even after Valentine’s Day!